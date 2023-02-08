Evansville doctor's license revoked after accusations of sexual misconduct from patients

A doctor who practiced in Evansville has had his license as a physician revoked, and his Controlled Substance Registration (CSR) suspended.

Records from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency show that the Physician license of James E. Jenison was revoked, and that Jenison's CSR-Physician license is suspended.

A complaint against Jenison says that two women who had been his patients for decades went to police with allegations of sexual misconduct against him, claiming they had been inappropriately touched by the doctor in 2019.

Jenison was also accused of prescribing controlled substances while his license to do so was expired.

The complaint against Jenison says he prescribed controlled substances to dozens of patients while his CSR was expired. It also says that Jenison lied on his application to renew his CSR.

According to the complaint, Jenison was employed with St. Vincent Ascension, but that employment was suspended in June 2019, and he accepted the opportunity to voluntarily resign. It says that when his CSR expired, he was employed as a physician at Direct Patient Care of Evansville on West Buena Vista Road.

Jenison has not been criminally charged in the matter.