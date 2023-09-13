Evansville dog owners invited to upcoming 'Dog Day Downtown'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Dog owners in Evansville may want to know about an upcoming community event.
Community members are invited to bring out their dogs and visit downtown Evansville for the "Dog Day Downtown" event on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The event will take place on Main Street, from 2nd Street to 5th Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Activities at the invent will include a dog agility course, a “Bone Bar” with free bone-shaped treats, free pup cups, free bandanas for your pup, a cuddle station, a photo portrait station, photo points for guests and their dogs, free microchipping by the Vanderburgh Humane Society, and spa services including free nail trimmings, brushing, ear cleaning and massages, on a first-come first-served basis for free items.
Local nonprofits will be participating in the event, along with local vendors that will be selling dog-related products.
“Businesses will display window clings identifying their status as dog friendly. We have 20+ dog friendly businesses Downtown,” said Adam Trinkel, marketing, communications, and events director, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.
For additional information on the event, you can visit the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District's event page.