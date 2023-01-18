Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's southeast side.
We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue.
Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Our crews on scene say fire officials were still looking for hot spots and breaking windows as a precautionary measure.
Authorities say the house was being used for storage, and that no one was there at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
As of around 9 a.m., fire crews said that Pollack Avenue would remain closed between Fuquay Road and Polaris Avenue for about another hour.
Stick with 44News on air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story.