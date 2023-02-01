Evansville fire crews called to apartment on West Illinois Street

The cause of an early morning apartment fire in Evansville remains under investigation.
Dispatchers say the fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, at an apartment building on West Illinois Street near Third Street.
The street was closed at the intersection for a few hours while crews battled the blaze, but has since reopened.
Fire officials said that one person was detained for questioning on how the fire started.
No one was injured.
We will continue to follow the story, and will provide any new information once it's available.