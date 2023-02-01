 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TO PERSIST THROUGH THE EARLY
MORNING HOURS...

While additional frozen precipitation is not forecast through the
early morning, many road surfaces, especially secondary and rural
roads, remain sleet and ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use
caution when driving or walking on icy surfaces. Additionally,
even in locales where roads have been cleared and treated, lows in
the mid teens to near 20 could cause those surfaces to refreeze
as well, potentially as black ice.

Evansville fire crews called to apartment on West Illinois Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Early morning apartment fire on West Illinois Street

Early morning apartment fire on West Illinois Street

The cause of an early morning apartment fire in Evansville remains under investigation.

Dispatchers say the fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, at an apartment building on West Illinois Street near Third Street.

The street was closed at the intersection for a few hours while crews battled the blaze, but has since reopened.

Fire officials said that one person was detained for questioning on how the fire started.

No one was injured.

We will continue to follow the story, and will provide any new information once it's available.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you