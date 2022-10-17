Evansville Fire Department battles early Morning warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue

7:30AM UPDATE: The fire has completely destroyed the warehouse that the fire originally started in and has appeared to spread to a nearby building. Crews continue to fight the fire from spreading to further buildings.
Portion of the Lloyd Expressway is closed to traffic near U.S. 41 as the smoke from the fire has started spreading over the state highway.
No word on injuries from the fire. Evansville Police advise for residents not to visit the fire while firefighters continue to work the blaze.
-----
FROM EARLIER...
Evansville Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire at North Morton Avenue.
This is at the Morton Warehouse near U.S. 41 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4:30a.m.
Crews are working to control the massive blaze and are investigating the cause.
44News has a crew on scene and we will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more.