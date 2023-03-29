 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Fire Department Captain Jon Grubb named Firefighter of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Fire Department Captain Jon Grubb named Green River Kiwanis’ 2022 Firefighter of the Year

Evansville Fire Department Captain Jon Grubb named Green River Kiwanis’ 2022 Firefighter of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department's latest firefighter of the year was named on Wednesday.

EFD Captain Jon Grubb was named the Green River Kiwanis’ 2022 Firefighter of the Year during the nonprofit organizations meeting on Wednesday morning.

Grubb is a 25-year veteran of the department, and has been assigned to the Rescue 3 since 2010.

As firefighter of the year, Captain Grubb received a wall plaque from Kiwanis a $100 check from "On the Spot" Utility Resources LLC., an evening out from Evansville Firefighters Credit Union and a Firefighter of the year Ring from Firefighters Local 357.

The Green River Kiwanis will also erect a billboard with Captain Grubb's picture, proclaiming his accomplishment. The location of the billboard, courtesy of Lamar Advertising, will be placed and announced in the coming month.

Grubb is the 41st recipient of the annual award.

