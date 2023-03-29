Evansville Fire Department Captain Jon Grubb named Firefighter of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department's latest firefighter of the year was named on Wednesday.
EFD Captain Jon Grubb was named the Green River Kiwanis’ 2022 Firefighter of the Year during the nonprofit organizations meeting on Wednesday morning.
Grubb is a 25-year veteran of the department, and has been assigned to the Rescue 3 since 2010.
As firefighter of the year, Captain Grubb received a wall plaque from Kiwanis a $100 check from "On the Spot" Utility Resources LLC., an evening out from Evansville Firefighters Credit Union and a Firefighter of the year Ring from Firefighters Local 357.
The Green River Kiwanis will also erect a billboard with Captain Grubb's picture, proclaiming his accomplishment. The location of the billboard, courtesy of Lamar Advertising, will be placed and announced in the coming month.
Grubb is the 41st recipient of the annual award.