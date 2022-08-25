Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly named 'Fire Chief of the Year'

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly was surprised with a prestigious award on Thursday.
On Thursday, Chief Connelly was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Great Lakes Division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
According to Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the award was a total surprise to Chief Connelly.
"Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly THOUGHT he was getting called into the Mayor's Office for a Zoom status update with our staff," Mayor Winnecke wrote. "Instead, he was surprised by the Great Lakes Division of the International Association and was named Fire Chief of the Year."
"Wow," Chief Connelly exclaimed after being named Fire Chief of the Year. "Thank you... If this is over I've got to get back to work," Connelly said laughing.
You can watch the full announcement on Mayor Winnecke's Facebook page.