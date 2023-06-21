Evansville Fire Department dedicates new fire truck to fallen firefighter Kerry Postlewaite

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department held a ceremony to honor one of its fallen members on Tuesday.
EFD dedicated its newest fire truck to fallen firefighter Kerry G. Postlewaite.
The fire department dedicated the 2023 Pierce Pumper to Postlewaite, displaying his name on each side of the vehicle in his honor.
Officials with the fire department, joined by the city's mayor, spoke fondly of Postlewaite's memory.
"He was a go-to guy, passionate about the job. Always came to work ready to go," said EFD Chief Mike Connelly.
The dedication of fire trucks has been a long-standing tradition for EFD as a way to memorialize fallen members of the department.