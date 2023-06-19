 Skip to main content
Evansville Fire Department dedicating newest fire truck on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department will be dedicating its newest fire truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the department say they'll be holding a dedication ceremony at the Ford Center.

The 2023 Pierce Pumper will be dedicated to fallen firefighter and six-year EFD veteran Kerry G. Postlewaite.

Through the dedication, Postlewaite's name will be permanently displayed on each side of the fire truck.

The dedication ceremonies are a long-standing tradition of EFD, and a way to memorialize fallen members of the department.

