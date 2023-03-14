Evansville Fire Department holding community open house

The Evansville Fire Department is inviting the community to an open house event in April.
EFD says it's planning to hold the community open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The first hour of the event will be a special "sensory hour," in partnership with Autism Evansville.
The event will include refreshments, family games, face painting, safety tips, live demonstrations, and much more.
It's all happening at EFD Station 16 at 2801 Washington Ave., and is completely free to the public.