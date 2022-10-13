Evansville Fire Department recruits participate in fire a rescue training

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Evansville Fire Department recruits participate in fire a rescue training

  • Updated
  • 0
EFD Recruits Participate in Fire & Rescue Training
Bryce Anglin

It's week 12 of 17 for the recruits, with an expected graduation date of November, 4th 2022.

The next generation of Evansville firefighters had a busy morning of drills and excessive Thursday.

It's some of the first fire and rescue drills of many more to come to acclimate them to the real life stresses of being a first responder.

"We're going to have our recruits in full gear," said Dan Brown, one of three EFD Recruit Instructors. "We're also going to have a simulated fire in one of our compartments and they're going to have a variety of jobs, they're going to have to search for victims and advance hose lines. At this point in the training, they are going to have to put all of the skills they've learned together to simulate what we actually do on fire grounds so when it comes time they're ready to get out of the station."

All of recruit class 63-22 hail from Indiana, specifically the Evansville area.

Other Indiana cities represented are Newburgh and Greenfield.

The EFD recruits represent 5 men and 1 woman out of 345 applicants from the 2021 EFD hiring process.

It's week 12 of 17 for the recruits, with an expected graduation date of November, 4th 2022.

