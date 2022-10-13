 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Evansville Fire Department recruits participate in fire and rescue training

EFD Recruits Participate in Fire & Rescue Training
Bryce Anglin

EFD holds training drills for upcoming class of recruits

The next generation of Evansville firefighters had a busy morning of drills and excessive Thursday.

It's some of the first fire and rescue drills of many more to come to acclimate them to the real life stresses of being a first responder.

"We're going to have our recruits in full gear," said Dan Brown, one of three EFD Recruit Instructors. "We're also going to have a simulated fire in one of our compartments and they're going to have a variety of jobs, they're going to have to search for victims and advance hose lines. At this point in the training, they are going to have to put all of the skills they've learned together to simulate what we actually do on fire grounds so when it comes time they're ready to get out of the station."

All of recruit class 63-22 hail from Indiana, specifically the Evansville area.

Other Indiana cities represented are Newburgh and Greenfield.

The EFD recruits represent 5 men and 1 woman out of 345 applicants from the 2021 EFD hiring process.

It's week 12 of 17 for the recruits, with an expected graduation date of November, 4th 2022.

