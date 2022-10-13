Evansville Fire Department recruits participate in fire and rescue training

The next generation of Evansville firefighters had a busy morning of drills and excessive Thursday.
It's some of the first fire and rescue drills of many more to come to acclimate them to the real life stresses of being a first responder.
"We're going to have our recruits in full gear," said Dan Brown, one of three EFD Recruit Instructors. "We're also going to have a simulated fire in one of our compartments and they're going to have a variety of jobs, they're going to have to search for victims and advance hose lines. At this point in the training, they are going to have to put all of the skills they've learned together to simulate what we actually do on fire grounds so when it comes time they're ready to get out of the station."
All of recruit class 63-22 hail from Indiana, specifically the Evansville area.
Other Indiana cities represented are Newburgh and Greenfield.
The EFD recruits represent 5 men and 1 woman out of 345 applicants from the 2021 EFD hiring process.
It's week 12 of 17 for the recruits, with an expected graduation date of November, 4th 2022.