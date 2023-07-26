Evansville Fire Department visits Willard Library for summer reading program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Participants of Willard Library's summer reading program had some special visitors on Wednesday.
Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the library on Wednesday.
Kids in attendance got to meet those who protect the community during "Superhero Week."
The firefighters shared their stories and even showcased the gear they use to put out fires.
"October is fire safety month but really, we need to talk about fire safety all the time," says EFD Captain Nick Raber. "Its important we can come out here and remind the children what's important - not to play with lighters, have a safety exit strategy, a safety meeting place where the children can meet at, and then go over stop drop and roll... Basically just a refresher for them while they're out of school enjoying the summer time."
Kids present for Wednesday's event at the library also go to create hero-themed crafts.