Evansville Fire Department will begin taking applications Wednesday

Anyone in Evansville, Indiana who's ever thought about being a firefighter could take the first step in that process Wednesday.
The Evansville Fire Department says that starting Wednesday, it will begin accepting applications to start its hiring process.
There are several requirements to join the department, like being at least 21, a citizen of the US, having a valid drivers license, never having been convicted of a felony, and more.
EFD says the process is a lengthy one, but that it's worth it. The examination process includes a written test or tests, an oral interview, and a physical ability test.
The first-year probationary salary for EFD firefighters is $56,883, plus benefits and pension/retirement plans.
For more information and to apply, visit evansvillegov.org.