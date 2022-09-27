Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street

Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night.
The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it made its way to the attic.
Crews on scene worked fast to put the fire out Tuesday night, but were called back to the scene on Wednesday morning after the fire rekindled.
EFD is still working to find out the cause of the fire.
