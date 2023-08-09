Evansville Fire Dept. getting pickleball equipment donation after Garvin Street warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A partnership and donation is bringing pickleball supplies to over a dozen firefighter facilities in Evansville.

Pickleball paddles, portable pickleball nets, and packs of pickleballs are all being donated to 14 Evansville Fire Department stations.

The donation is thanks to a partnership between Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors.

Both companies are making the donation as a way to say "thank you" to the department, after the large New Year's fire that broke out at a warehouse near their facilities on Garvin Street.

“We were sparked with the idea when I drove by a local fire station and saw the first responders playing pickleball outside during a break,” says Brock Lance, VP of Sales/Business Development at Evansville Garage Doors. “We wanted to team up and give back as a thank you for all their hard work keeping the city safe.”

During the neighboring warehouse fire, Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors employees quickly worked to give firefighters access to parts of their buildings such as parking lots, right of ways, and hydrants to battle and contain the fire, which in turn alleviated risks to their facilities.

The two local businesses wanted to show their appreciation for the bravery and service to the community that was shown by giving ONIX Pickleball equipment manufactured by Escalade Sports to those individuals on the Evansville Fire Department. “When we were approached with the idea, we couldn’t wait to jump on the opportunity to donate our ONIX Pickleball paddles, balls, and nets to these brave men and women,” says Emily Patton, Brand Manager at Escalade Sports