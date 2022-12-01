Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning.
EFD says firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5:15 a.m. when neighbors called 911.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story home, with fire extending out the side windows of the first floor.
EFD says the fire was put out in about 10 minutes, and that it originated in a central room on the first floor before extending up the stairwell into the second floor.
According to EFD, the home appeared to be vacant with possible homeless activity reported by neighbors.
EFD says the fire's cause remains under investigation.
No on was injured.