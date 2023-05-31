 Skip to main content
Evansville food mart looking for artists to create mural

Farm Boy Food Mart

Farm Boy Food Mart (Farm Boy Food Mart Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville food mart is in need of some artistic help.

The owners of Farm Boy Food Mart in Evansville say they're looking for local artists to paint a mural on the side of their building.

The building was recently repainted, and the owners say they realized that it was a beautiful blank canvas.

A post from the business says that the work would be paid, and that they're looking for ideas on what the mural could be.

Anyone who might be interested in the project should email awoods@crsonesource.com for inquiries with examples of your work and why you're interested.

Farm Boy Food Mart is located at 2761 N Kentucky Ave. in Evansville.

