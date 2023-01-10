Evansville getting new 24/7 'Crunch Fitness' gym in former Marshalls building on east side

A new fitness facility is making its way to the east side of Evansville, Indiana.
Officials with Crunch Fitness tell 44News that an Evansville location is opening at 306 N. Green River Rd., which formerly housed Marshalls department store.
Crunch Fitness says the newly-renovated space was a $5 million project - not including the $1 million worth of fitness equipment that will be available in the 35,000-square-foot facility.
"Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Evansville will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training zone, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing studio, a Full Service Tanning Salon, HydroMassage® beds, HIITZone™, and more," a news release says. "Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers."
Crunch Evansville is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC., which operates numerous locations throughout the U.S. “We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Evansville,” said CEO Brian Hibbard. “Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete.”
Prospective members can visit crunchevansville.com or call 812-626-4699 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Crunch Fitness says "founding members" can get pre-sale rates and other discounts, plus free apparel and more.
The Crunch Fitness (Evansville) Facebook page says the gym will be open 24 hours. An official opening date was not announced, but the Evansville location's website says "coming soon."
According to the news release, the new Evansville location is part of a 15-location expansion throughout Indiana.
You can check out a generic digital rendering from Crunch Fitness as well as several photos on this article.