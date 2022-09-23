Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes

A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
"Since 2004, Evansville has experienced three devastating home explosions, one each on Lincoln, Hercules, and Weinbach Avenues. While the cause of the most recent explosion remains under investigation, these incidents have heightened residents’ concerns about natural gas safety and infrastructure," the news release from DAACE says.
The group says it's also encouraging local governments to enact a rebate or subsidy program for residents to encourage the adoption of such devices in as many dwellings as possible, since many may not be affected by the ordinance requirements.
The group says detectors could be especially important, since COVID-19 has caused many people to lose their sense of smell.