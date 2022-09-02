Evansville Hadi Shriners planning 19th annual Motorcycle Toy Run

The Evansville Hadi Shriners are planning to hold the annual Motorcycle Toy Run towards the end of September.
The 19th annual Hadi Shriners Motorcycle Toy Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, rain or shine.
Registration for the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hadi Temple in downtown Evansville.
The event is open to all bikes and vehicles, with a registration cost of $15 each. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Following the ride, there will be raffles, music, pictures, food, door prizes, and an auction.
Anyone with questions can call Greg Sims at 812-549-5646.