Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet 15-year-old facing federal charges

An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials.
Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted enticement of a minor, interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor, and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Authorities say the charges filed against McCormick were the result of "Operation Angel," an operation that aims to make federal arrests of sexual predators.
A criminal complaint obtained by 44News says that McCormick was arrested after chatting with an undercover agent posing as a minor.
The complaint says McCormick had sexual conversations with the undercover agent, and that he also sent images of marijuana and unsolicited, inappropriate images of himself during the chats.
According to the complaint, McCormick traveled to a coffee shop in Owensboro to meet with the minor when was taken into custody.
If convicted of the three charges filed against him, McCormick could face decades to life in prison.
McCormick will appear in court in Owensboro at a later date.