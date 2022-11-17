Evansville home heavily damaged by smoke after space heater starts fire

An Evansville home received heavy smoke damage after a fire that was started by a space heater, according to the fire department.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews were sent to a house fire near the corner of Allens Lane and 4th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the home.
According to EFD, the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. They say it caused significant smoke damage throughout the first floor of the house.
EFD says the fire was in an added-on section of that house that didn't have heat, and that it was caused by an electric space heater.
No injuries were reported, but EFD says the Red Cross was called to assist two adults.