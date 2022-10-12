Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer

Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer.
The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell.
In July 2020, Deputy Cutrell was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in his brain and lungs, according to the team.
They say Deputy Cutrell was recently admitted to the Linda White Hospice House.
"We are extremely proud to host a benefit hockey game to support our local law enforcement and stand behind our commitment that no one fights alone," a post from the hockey team says.
The benefit hockey game for Deputy Lutrell will be held at Swonder Ice Arena on North Boeke Road in Evansville.
The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says more details on the benefit game will be released at a later time.