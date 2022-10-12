 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Hoses Hockey Team holding benefit game for Deputy Jason Cutrell and his family

Evansville Hoses Hockey Team holding benefit game for Deputy Jason Cutrell and his family (Evansville Hoses Hockey Team)

Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer.

The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell.

In July 2020, Deputy Cutrell was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in his brain and lungs, according to the team.

They say Deputy Cutrell was recently admitted to the Linda White Hospice House.

"We are extremely proud to host a benefit hockey game to support our local law enforcement and stand behind our commitment that no one fights alone," a post from the hockey team says.

The benefit hockey game for Deputy Lutrell will be held at Swonder Ice Arena on North Boeke Road in Evansville.

The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says more details on the benefit game will be released at a later time.

