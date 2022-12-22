 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM
this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher amounts of snow cannot be
ruled out if heavier snow bands develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Evansville Local wins new HVAC System

  • 0
Evansville Local wins new HVAC System
Bryce Anglin

One Evansville local had her Holiday Season made a bit brighter on Wednesday.

Brackett Heating & Air surprised Rebecca Mottler with a brand new heating and air system, she was in disbelief when she learned the news.

"I thought was dreaming," said Mottler. "I thought it was actually a prank, because I've never won anything except for my husband, that I recently lost, but I still feel like I'm dreaming even though they are here, I'm in shock,"

Mottler was nominated by her brother-in-law, who cited multiple events in the past year that would keep her from being able to properly replace her already broken down system.

