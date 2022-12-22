Evansville Local wins new HVAC System

One Evansville local had her Holiday Season made a bit brighter on Wednesday.
Brackett Heating & Air surprised Rebecca Mottler with a brand new heating and air system, she was in disbelief when she learned the news.
"I thought was dreaming," said Mottler. "I thought it was actually a prank, because I've never won anything except for my husband, that I recently lost, but I still feel like I'm dreaming even though they are here, I'm in shock,"
Mottler was nominated by her brother-in-law, who cited multiple events in the past year that would keep her from being able to properly replace her already broken down system.