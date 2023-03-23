Evansville man accused of child sex crimes, ranging from toddlers to teens

An Evansville man is facing child sex crime charges after detectives say they found approximately 200 gigabytes of child sexual assault material on his phone.
On March 13th, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip stated that 23-year-old Allen Michael Riley uploaded an image of child abuse sex material online on February 17th.
Thursday, a search warrant was executed at Riley's home in the 4500 block of Frontier Drive.
During that time Vanderburgh County detectives interviewed Riley, who said he wanted to make a statement without a lawyer present. During the interview, Riley advised he may have 200 gigabytes of the material on his phone.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for Riley's phone, and say they found multiple images and videos of children engaged in various sexual acts. We're told the children ranged from toddlers to young teens.
Riley is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.