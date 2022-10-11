Evansville man accused of sexually abusing multiple children

An Evansville, Indiana man has been arrested on multiple child molesting charges after two victims said he sexually abused them, according to police.
A detective with the Evansville Police Department says two young victims were interviewed at Holly's House at the end of September.
According to the detective, the victims described multiple instances of sexual abuse involving 49-year-old Mario Dejournett.
During the interview at Holly's House, one of the victims said that Dejournett had sexually abused them multiple times over a span of several years, according to the detective.
Dejournett was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on eight counts of child molesting on Tuesday morning.
Court and jail records show Dejournett's bond was set at $100,000 cash.