Evansville man arrested on murder charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One man is behind bars accused of murder.
Devin Clements was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
EPD says he's being charged with murder.
We're told this is in connection to a stabbing incident.
According to the police report, officers were called to the John Cable Apartments on Cherry Street Sunday for an assault in progress.
We're told the 911 caller said her boyfriend had been stabbed by Clements.
Police say Clements left the apartment on foot after stabbing the victim.
EPD says the caller told police the victim and Clements were in her bedroom at the time.
The caller said the victim pushed Clements against a wall and a short time later, the victim mentioned he was stabbed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries where he later died.
Clements is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in court at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to update you on this story.