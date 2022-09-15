 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville man charged with child molestation and battery after multiple victims interviewed, affidavit says

  • Updated
  • 0
Anterrico Antonio Momon, 34, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Anterrico Antonio Momon, 34, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a child and hitting and choking other children in different incidents.

A probable cause affidavit filed by a detective with the Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Anterrico Momon was accused of the crimes during interviews with three different victims at Holly's House.

According to the affidavit, multiple victims said that Momon would hit them with a closed fist.

Other incidents described by the victims involve Momon choking them or slamming them down, the affidavit says.

In one incident, Momon is accused of smacking a child with an open hand for putting their shoes on the wrong feet.

Momon was also accused of inappropriately touching one of the victims, accord to investigators.

Momon was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of child molestation, neglect, and multiple battery charges. His bond was set at $26,000.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you