Evansville man charged with murder of child makes first court appearance

An Evansville man accused of murder in the death of an 18-month-old child appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

21-year-old Tavion Cobb appeared in court for his initial hearing on Tuesday morning, where a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

44News was in the courtroom for Tuesday's hearing, where we learned that Cobb is still looking for an attorney to represent him.

Cobb was arrested at the end of September on charges of murder and neglect causing death after the death of the young child, who authorities said had severe burns and a head injury.

During his initial hearing Tuesday, Cobb's next court date was scheduled for Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Cobb remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.