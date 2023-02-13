Evansville man dies after wrong-way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana say a crash that happened on Sunday has turned deadly.
As previously reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash on the Lloyd Expressway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that the man who was driving the wrong way was pulled from his car unconscious and taken to the hospital, and that a woman who was involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her legs.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office now tells us that the man, 30-year-old Jimmy Lee Royalty of Evansville, died at the hospital about an hour after that crash was reported.
Witnesses at the scene of the crash told police they saw the wrong-way driver swerving between all three lanes of the Lloyd, and that multiple drivers avoided them before a head-on crash eventually happened.
No other details have been released at this time.