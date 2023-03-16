Evansville man facing dealing charge after being caught with pound of marijuana in shoebox, police say

An Evansville man is behind bars on a dealing charge after police say he was caught with a large amount of marijuana.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they pulled over 27-year-old Damen Couch for speeding on Fulton Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to EPD, Couch said he didn't have a license, and marijuana could be smelled coming from inside the car.
When asked about the smell, EPD says Couch claimed he had just dropped a friend off who had been smoking in his car and left his "stuff" in there along with some shoes.
During a search of the car, EPD said that officers found two bags of marijuana inside a shoebox on the floorboard. They say both bags combined weighed just under a pound.
EPD says Couch denied knowing anything about the marijuana being in the car. They also say they didn't find the shoes that Couch referred to during the search.
Couch was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a marijuana dealing charge.