Evansville man facing murder and neglect charges in death of toddler

An Evansville man has been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of an 18-month-old child, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was brought there by his mother.
Police say that hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful.
According to EPD, detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. They say the toddler’s mother told them that she arranged for 21-year-old Tavion D. Cobb to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does.
EPD says that on Tuesday morning, Cobb informed the child's mother of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive, EPD says. The child's mother then drove him to the emergency room.
Throughout the overnight investigation, it was apparent that the toddler had suffered severe physical injuries while in the guardianship of Cobb causing his death, according to EPD.
Cobb was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail at 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent causing death. His mug shot is not available at this time.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office is scheduled to perform the child's autopsy.