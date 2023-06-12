Evansville man gets 20 years for sexual online video chats with teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been sentenced to decades in prison for engaging in sexual video chats with a young girl, according to authorities.
Monday's announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana 32-year-old Stacy Goldman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Court documents show that Goldman had sexual video chats with a 14-year-old Wisconsin girl on Facebook between 2016 and 2017. During the video chat sessions, Goldman discussed sexual activity with the girl and sent her videos of himself in sex acts. Goldman also asked the child to send him sexually explicit material.
In an interview with FBI agents, Goldman admitted to knowing the girl was a minor. He also admitted to threatening to publicly post intimate pictures of the child online.
“Through social media networks and mobile devices, predators like this defendant can gain access to our children’s bedrooms from hundreds of miles away,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers “Those who might seek to engage in sexual contact with children online should take notice of the federal prison sentence imposed today. Child sexual exploitation is a heinous crime and will be met with serious punishment. Our office, alongside the FBI and our law enforcement partners, are committed to keeping our children safe and holding child sex offenders accountable.”
Goldman was also sentenced to 15 years probation following his release from federal prison. Goldman must also register as a sex offender.