Evansville man gets prison time for embezzling more than $87K from employer

An Evansville, Indiana man will spend more than a year behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, officials announced Monday.
The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says 33-year-old Patrick Garrett is the man sentenced to 16 months in prison for the crimes.
A news release says Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business in Gibson County, responsible for handling accounts payable and accounts receivable.
Authorities say Garrett devised and executed a direct bill and fake invoice scheme to steal $87,192.26 from his employer.
The news release says Garrett bought around 62 items for himself from Amazon and other retailers by charging the purchases to his employer without authorization, including things like a car, five gas motorcycles, three electric scooters, an Apple iPad Pro, an Apple iMac Pro desktop computer, an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer, and two drones. He would then enter false information about the purchases into his employers system to hide the fraud.
Garrett also submitted false invoices into his employer’s accounting system for services he claimed were provided by "Garrett Ventures." Garrett created the company in 2018 and served as its Chief Financial Officer. No services were ever provided by Garrett Ventures to Garrett’s employer.
As part of his 16-month sentence, Garrett was also ordered to pay restitution of $87,192.84 and forfeit and illicitly purchased items. He will also be on supervised probation for two years following his release from prison.
The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.