Evansville man identified as victim in deadly Lloyd Expressway crash

Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened on the Lloyd Expressway Thursday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened on the Lloyd Expressway Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Scott E. Wolfe died at the scene of Thursday's wreck.

The crash happened on Thursday morning on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway, near the Weinbach Avenue exit.

Authorities said the truck that Wolfe was in crashed into the guardrail, and that no other vehicles were involved.

No other details on the crash have been released at this time.

