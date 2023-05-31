 Skip to main content
Evansville man killed in Tuesday crash

car crash graphic

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is dead after a crash that happened in Knox County on Tuesday.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday along Lower Fort Knox Road, just south of Vincennes.

When crews arrived in the area of the crash, they say they found 56-year-old Patrick Daugherty. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that this was a single-vehicle crash, and that Daugherty was the only on in the car when it happened.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

