Evansville man sentenced after making threats about acid attack, shootings

An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously being arrested for making threats of violence.
Court records show 23-year-old Christopher Flowers was sentenced to 547 days in prison with 76 days jail credit after pleading guilty to three felony counts of intimidation.
Flowers was ordered to serve out the first 9 months of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction before serving the remainder of that sentence on probation. He's also ordered to have a mental health evaluation after being released, and to follow all treatment recommendations and take medications as prescribed by a provider.
Additionally, Flowers was ordered to have no contact with three different individuals in the case.
Flowers was arrested back in September after being accused of making several threats of violence against others.
Police were told by Flowers's coworkers that he had threatened to pour acid on the manager's face, and that he had also talked about coming to work and shooting other employees.
After receiving that first report, police said that received another report on Flowers from a customer at the store, who said that Flowers had talked about carrying out a school shooting and wanting to beat the manager to death.