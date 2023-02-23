Evansville man sentenced to 75 years for 2022 murder

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and Crittenden Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess, Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4 feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.2 feet on 03/17/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&