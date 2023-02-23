 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville man sentenced to 75 years for 2022 murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Ricky Kiper Jr.
El'Agance Shemwell

After being arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting, authorities say Ricky Kiper Jr. argued the shooting was justified and felt it "should not be illegal to kill a sex offender."

An Evansville man who pleaded guilty to murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened back in 2022 was sentenced on Thursday.

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. was sentenced to 75 years on Thursday morning. Officials say 60 years of the sentence was for murder, with an additional 15 years for a habitual offender enhancement.

Kiper had originally pleaded not guilty in the case, and was headed to trial back in January. However, Kiper pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of his trial, in exchange for a felony firearm enhancement that was filed against him to be dropped.

After being arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Drive, authorities say Kiper argued the shooting was justified and felt it "should not be illegal to kill a sex offender."

Authorities say the victim in the case was 41-year-old James McClernon of Evansville, who died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

