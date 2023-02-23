Evansville man sentenced to 75 years for 2022 murder

An Evansville man who pleaded guilty to murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened back in 2022 was sentenced on Thursday.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. was sentenced to 75 years on Thursday morning. Officials say 60 years of the sentence was for murder, with an additional 15 years for a habitual offender enhancement.
Kiper had originally pleaded not guilty in the case, and was headed to trial back in January. However, Kiper pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of his trial, in exchange for a felony firearm enhancement that was filed against him to be dropped.
After being arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Drive, authorities say Kiper argued the shooting was justified and felt it "should not be illegal to kill a sex offender."
Authorities say the victim in the case was 41-year-old James McClernon of Evansville, who died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.