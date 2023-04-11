 Skip to main content
Evansville man sentenced to prison after shooting at authorities during standoff

47-year-old Richard Howard Thomas Jr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man received his prison sentence Tuesday after being arrested for shooting at deputies.

Court officials tell 44News that 47-year-old Richard Thomas Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Thomas was arrested after an hours-long standoff that happened in April of 2022. Authorities said Thomas fired at Vanderburgh County deputies and Indiana State Police troopers from the inside of a hotel room.

Tuesday's sentencing comes after Thomas was found guilty of multiple felony crimes stemming from the standoff, which lasted for just over seven hours.

Thomas will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

