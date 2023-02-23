 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville man with knife on school property arrested, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Gill, 37, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Michael Gill, 37, via Vanderburgh County Jail

 Megan DiVenti

An Evansville man is behind bars after authorities say he was spotted wandering around a school.

An Evansville man is behind bars after authorities say he was spotted wandering around a school. 

Evansville Police say this comes after someone reported the man, later identified as 37-year-old Michael Gill, walking the property of Evansville Lutheran School on Wednesday. 

According to the police report, Central Dispatch reported the caller said the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant.

Police say they found a six-inch long folding knife with a brass knuckle grip. 

We're told Gill blurted out he had a misdemeanor warrant, but police say it was later determined he did not have an outstanding warrant. 

School officials say Gill had no valid reason to be at the school.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and possession of a knife on school property. 

