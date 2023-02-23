Evansville man with knife on school property arrested, police say

An Evansville man is behind bars after authorities say he was spotted wandering around a school.
Evansville Police say this comes after someone reported the man, later identified as 37-year-old Michael Gill, walking the property of Evansville Lutheran School on Wednesday.
According to the police report, Central Dispatch reported the caller said the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant.
Police say they found a six-inch long folding knife with a brass knuckle grip.
We're told Gill blurted out he had a misdemeanor warrant, but police say it was later determined he did not have an outstanding warrant.
School officials say Gill had no valid reason to be at the school.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and possession of a knife on school property.