Evansville Memorial girls soccer team is preparing to defend their state title this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The Evansville Memorial girls soccer team is striving to continue their legacy.
The team is 4 and 3 on their record so far this season - playing teams from different states to level up their exposure to a variety of competition.
The Lady Tigers are focusing on developing their young players as their standards for the game remain high.
As head coach Angie Lensing is in her 25th season with the team, she explains her secret to success.
She says “I think it’s getting to know the girls. The key concept with any coach is getting to know your team and your players, letting them know how valuable each of them are.”
As their leadership is strong, the team is eager to prove they have what it takes to become, once again, a state champion caliber team.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play Notre Dame Academy tomorrow at 5:30 on the road.