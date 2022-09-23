Evansville Neighborhood Walmart receives new look

The newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N. First Avenue held its grand re-opening Friday after nearly $3 million invested in renovations.
It followed with a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., and a store celebration afterward that offered food and fun for area customers.
"This store is a key part of the Evansville community, which is why we are so excited to be able to hold a celebration for our associates and customers alike," said store manager Justin Hill. "The updates made in our store will help our customers to save time, allowing them to shop when and how they want."
The most significant renovations include:
- New assisted checkout register.
- Expansion and relocation of online grocery pickup and delivery to service more customers.
- New Grab & Go Deli/Lunch Items at the front of the store.
- Remodeled restrooms for customers.
According to store officials, food trucks can be found on location throughout the afternoon of the re-opening.