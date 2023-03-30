Evansville nonprofit invites community to annual Easter egg hunt at Willard Library

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in Evansville this weekend, a local nonprofit organization has you covered.
Officials with nonprofit 4 Good Community are inviting everyone out to the organization's third-annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
The free event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, and is happening at Willard Library. Berry Global has opened up its parking lot to the public for parking.
Thousands of eggs, toys, and other prizes will be there for kids to hunt and grab.
"Each year this keeps growing and becoming more and more exciting," a statement from 4 Good Community says. "As always, we promise smiles and a great time with family for the whole community!"
Willard Library is located at 21 N. First Ave.