Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville nonprofit invites community to annual Easter egg hunt at Willard Library

  • Updated
  • 0
Willard Library

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in Evansville this weekend, a local nonprofit organization has you covered.

Officials with nonprofit 4 Good Community are inviting everyone out to the organization's third-annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The free event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, and is happening at Willard Library. Berry Global has opened up its parking lot to the public for parking.

Thousands of eggs, toys, and other prizes will be there for kids to hunt and grab.

"Each year this keeps growing and becoming more and more exciting," a statement from 4 Good Community says. "As always, we promise smiles and a great time with family for the whole community!"

Willard Library is located at 21 N. First Ave.

