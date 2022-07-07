Evansville now has 55 crime prevention cameras

The Evansville Police Department says the city now has 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) in various locations.
According to a news release sent out by the police department on Thursday, the cameras are stationary cameras that take still images of license plates and vehicles that pass bye. The cameras don't take videos, or record speed.
Police say the exact locations of the cameras won't be release due to the possibility of vandalism, or criminals choosing to avoid the areas where the cameras are placed.
EPD says the cameras, purchased through "Flock Safety," will help with different investigations like shootings, stolen vehicles, or even missing persons.
Just last week, EPD said the cameras assisted in catching a suspect in a kidnapping investigation.
EPD says the cameras also assisted in the Evansville capture of Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White.
"Statistically, Flock reports a 70% decrease in overall crime reduction after a period of time utilizing the cameras," EPD said in a statement Thursday. "These cameras are in use in over 2,000 cities across 40 states, and the company works with thousands of law enforcement agencies."
The implementation of the cameras was announced back in February.