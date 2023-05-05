Evansville Obedience Club holds first-ever Bow-Wow Bonanza dog festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh 4-H Fairgrounds hosted the Evansville Obedience Club's first ever Bow-Wow Bonanza.
44News spoke with Club Member, Alley Metzger, on her experience training her dog, “So I actually have a 10 month old German Shepard puppy. Some days I’m like wow you’re doing great, like we can take on the world, and other days I’m like have you learned anything? You know dogs are dogs, at the end of the day this is all fun for a lot of us. I’m just here trying to give my dog the best life that she can have while she’s with me.”
Starting at 9 A.M. today they kicked off their 3 day event with Dock Diving. With a dog that can even make a 23 foot jump by running off a pier into a pool of water.
Not only will they have dogs showing off their most impressive obedience skills, they have adoptable dogs, and even vendors selling all kinds of dog related stuff.
The reason they are putting on this event is to bring awareness to their organization. They are trying to get out of the current building they are in to advance to a bigger building.
44News spoke with the Evansville Obedience Club’s President, John Metzger, on the true need of the bigger building, “But the problem is our building’s so small, our classes are limited because we can only get so many people into the building at a time. With a bigger building it would give us the opportunity to have more classes and introduce sports like this.”
Since 1974, the Evansville Obedience Club has focused on training classes for dog owners of all experience levels from absolute beginners who simply want a well-behaved pet to even advanced levels of competition.
Their goal is to teach those who want to learn how to train their dogs and enjoy the benefits that obedience training provides, no matter the size, shape, or age of the dog.