Evansville officials break ground on new riverfront skatepark

Officials behind Evansville's incoming riverfront skatepark broke ground on the project Monday.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other stakeholders held the groundbreaking ceremony for Sunset Skatepark on Monday morning.

Designed with local skateboard and inline skating communities, the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as the largest skate park in the Evansville region.

Conceptual designs developed by Hunger Skateparks include a manual pad in the center of the skating area, an Amoeba Bowl, a bike zone and ledges that include out and ride-on options.

“Located between Mickey's Kingdom and the new Sunrise Pump Station, Sunset Skatepark will further elevate quality of place along our Riverfront,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “Skateboarders, inline skaters, riders: This will be a park for all to enjoy.”

The mayor's office says Deig Bros. Construction will continue ground work in the coming weeks, with an anticipated completion date set for late summer 2023.