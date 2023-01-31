Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February

The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February.
CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20.
Once applications open, Vanderburgh County residents can apply by calling (812) 425-4241.
While the nonprofit organization is based in Evansville, the energy assistance program is open to residents in Gibson County and Posey County as well. Residents in those counties can also apply by mail.
For more information on CAPE's Energy Assistance Program, you can visit capeevansville.org/energy-assistance.