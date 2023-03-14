Evansville Otters holding Tuesday afternoon job fair

The Evansville Otters are holding a job fair on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of filling positions for the 2023 season.
The Otters "Summer Job Fair" will kick off at 4 p.m. and run to 6 p.m. at historic Bosse Field.
During the job fair, interested candidates can drop off job applications, and even have on-the-spot interviews for 2023 employment.
There are a variety of open positions, including cooks, cashiers, food prep, beer server, ticket taker, and many more.
Anyone interested in applying should be at least 15. Resumes are encouraged, but not necessary.
If you'd like more information or to apply online, you can visit evansvilleotters.com/employment.