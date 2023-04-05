Evansville park lake getting stocked with 550 rainbow trout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bodies of water around the Hoosier State are scheduled to be stocked with thousands of rainbow trout, and one lake in Evansville is on the list.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared the 2023 trout stocking plan on Wednesday, which includes 33 bodies of water across 21 Indiana counties.
Here in Evansville, Garvin Park Lake is set to receive 550 rainbow trout.
The DNR says all bodies of water on the list will be stocked before opening day of trout season, which is Saturday, April 29.
You can see all counties included on the Indiana DNR's 2023 trout stocking plan by clicking here.