Evansville park lake getting stocked with 550 rainbow trout

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 126 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                MASSAC
WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Evansville park lake getting stocked with 550 rainbow trout

  • Updated
  • 0
trout stocking file photo Indiana DNR

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bodies of water around the Hoosier State are scheduled to be stocked with thousands of rainbow trout, and one lake in Evansville is on the list.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared the 2023 trout stocking plan on Wednesday, which includes 33 bodies of water across 21 Indiana counties.

Here in Evansville, Garvin Park Lake is set to receive 550 rainbow trout.

The DNR says all bodies of water on the list will be stocked before opening day of trout season, which is Saturday, April 29.

You can see all counties included on the Indiana DNR's 2023 trout stocking plan by clicking here.

